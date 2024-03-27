Indus Holding AG, a German company specializing in engineering and infrastructure, has recently announced its latest business expansion with the acquisition of COLSON X-Cel, a British firm leading in the field of measurement and control technology. However, the financial details of the deal have not been released.The acquisition was made through one of INDUS’ subsidiaries, Pneumatic Components Ltd, a business segment of the Indus’s portfolio company HORNGROUP. The acquired company, COLSON X-Cel, is located in South Yorkshire and has built its reputation on the development and manufacturing of industrial valves used in measurement and control technology. The company, with a workforce of approximately 40 employees, yields annual sales of around €7 million.Axel Meyer, a member of INDUS’ management board in charge of the engineering sector, shared his optimism for this partnership. He believes that COLSON’s expertise aligns perfectly with their current technology portfolio, enriching the fluid technology offerings provided by the HORNGROUP, another subsidiary under INDUS including the brands FLACO, PCL, and TECALEMIT, and yet another INDUS company, GSR Ventiltechnik.INDUS and the HORNGROUP also achieved business growth in March 2024 when they acquired the remaining 15% of TECALEMIT Inc., a US-based company. This move signifies INDUS’ commitment to continuous growth and portfolio expansion.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com