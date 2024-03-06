Infinera Corp. released their unaudited financial report for the last quarter on Wednesday. They predict their earnings will oscillate from a loss of $0.02 per share to a profit of $0.04 per share. However, the analysts at Thomson Reuters had a predicted profit of $0.09 per share.When factoring in adjustments, the anticipated profit ranges between $0.07 and $0.13 per share. The expected revenue is forecasted to lie in the vicinity of $435 million to $452 million.Future estimations show Infinera predicting a downturn with expected losses falling between $0.17 and $0.25 per share, paired with a revenue between $320 million to $350 million for the upcoming quarter.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com