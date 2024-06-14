In the latest economic data released by France, the ex-tobacco inflation rate for May 2024 has risen to 2.20%, up from the 2.10% reported in April 2024. This latest figure was updated and published on June 14, 2024.The newly reported rate represents a year-over-year comparison, indicating that the increase in the inflation rate is reflective of price changes from May 2023 to May 2024. Similarly, the previous indicator in April was a comparison from April 2023 to April 2024.The rise in inflation ex-tobacco is an important economic indicator, as it excludes the volatile tobacco prices, providing a clearer picture of the underlying inflationary trends in France. It remains to be seen how this uptick will impact consumer spending, monetary policy, and overall economic stability in the coming months. Investors and policymakers will undoubtedly be monitoring these developments closely.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com