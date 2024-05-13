In New Zealand, the latest data on inflation expectations has shown a slight decrease. The previous indicator had stabilized at 2.5%, but the most recent figures reveal that the current indicator has dipped to 2.3% for the Quarter-over-Quarter comparison. This update was recorded on 13th May 2024, showcasing a subtle shift in the country’s inflation outlook.Quarter-over-Quarter comparisons provide valuable insight into the trajectory of inflation rates, with the current indicator reflecting the change for the current quarter compared to the previous quarter. In this case, New Zealand’s inflation expectations have seen a slight reduction from the previous period. As economic conditions continue to evolve, these fluctuations in inflation rates can impact consumer purchasing power, investment decisions, and overall economic stability in the country. Investors and policymakers will be closely monitoring these trends to gauge the future direction of New Zealand’s economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com