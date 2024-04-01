Inflation in Indonesia rose to 3.05% in March 2024, up from 2.75% in February 2024. This increase marks a significant uptick in consumer prices within the country. The data was updated on April 1, 2024, and the comparison period considered is Year-over-Year, which compares the change for March 2024 to the same month a year ago. This inflation trend could have various impacts on the Indonesian economy, including influencing interest rates, consumer spending, and overall economic growth. As the country navigates these inflationary pressures, policymakers and businesses will need to closely monitor the situation to make informed decisions moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com