In Serbia, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of April 2024 has shown an increase, reaching 0.70%. This marks a significant rise from the previous month, March 2024, where the indicator stood at 0.30%. The data was updated on 13 May 2024, reflecting the latest economic landscape in the country.The Month-over-Month comparison reveals a notable acceleration in inflation, indicating potential shifts in the Serbian economy. As prices for goods and services experience an uptick, consumers and policymakers alike will be monitoring these developments closely to assess the impact on purchasing power and overall economic stability. The latest CPI figures provide valuable insights into the ongoing economic trends in Serbia, shedding light on the country's inflation dynamics for April 2024.