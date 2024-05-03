In Turkey, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of April 2024 has shown a slight increase, reaching 3.18%. This marks a slight uptick from the previous indicator in March 2024, which stood at 3.16%. The data was updated on 03 May 2024, indicating the latest figures for inflation in the country.The comparison period provided is month-over-month, highlighting the change from the previous month. The incremental increase in the CPI demonstrates the ongoing fluctuations in the Turkish economy. As inflation plays a crucial role in shaping economic policies and impacting the cost of goods and services for consumers, monitoring these changes is essential for both policymakers and the general population to navigate the economic landscape effectively.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com