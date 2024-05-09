According to the latest data released by Statistics Lithuania, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Lithuania rose to 0.1% in April 2024, indicating a slight increase from the previous month’s -0.2%. This month-over-month comparison shows a positive trend, albeit a modest one, reflecting some inflationary pressure in the country. The data was updated on 9th May 2024, highlighting the most recent economic developments in Lithuania.The CPI is an essential indicator of inflation levels and reflects changes in the prices paid by consumers for goods and services. The increase to 0.1% in April suggests a slight uptick in consumer prices, which could have implications for the overall economic outlook in Lithuania. As the country continues to monitor inflation trends, policymakers and analysts will be closely watching future CPI releases to gauge the impact on the economy and potential policy responses.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com