The esteemed Dutch bank, ING Groep N.V., revealed plans on Monday to repurchase up to 50 million Euros worth of common shares. The buyback program is intended for stock-based employee remuneration plans. According to the proposed timeline, the program will kick off on March 4th and is anticipated to wrap up no later than March 8th. Last Friday, on the New York Stock Exchange, the closing price of ING shares was $13.78, marking an increase of 0.44%.