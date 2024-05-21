Innovent Biologics Inc. announced that the New Drug Application (NDA) for IBI311, a recombinant anti-insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor (IGF-1R) antibody, has been accepted and granted priority review designation by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the treatment of Thyroid Eye Disease (TED). IBI311 is the first anti-IGF-1R antibody to have its NDA submitted in China.Thyroid Eye Disease is an autoimmune condition that leads to progressive inflammation and damage to tissues surrounding the eyes.For more health news, visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com