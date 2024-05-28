Innovent Biologics Inc. has revealed that picankibart, a recombinant anti-interleukin 23p19 subunit (IL-23p19) antibody injection, has successfully met all primary and key secondary endpoints in the Phase 3 registrational study (CLEAR-1) conducted on Chinese patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.The CLEAR-1 study is globally significant as the first Phase 3 clinical trial in the IL-23p19 category to report over 80% of participants achieving PASI 90 after 16 weeks of treatment in psoriasis patients.Innovent is preparing to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for picankibart for the treatment of psoriasis to the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).The overall safety profile of picankibart was deemed favorable during the study, with no new safety signals identified compared to previous clinical trials. The follow-up for this study continues, and comprehensive data will be presented at future academic conferences or in peer-reviewed academic journals.For more health-related news, visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com