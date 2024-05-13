Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has reported a decrease in losses for the first quarter compared to last year. The company’s net loss amounted to -$30.47 million, equating to -$1.31 per share. This is an improvement from last year’s first quarter where the net loss stood at -$40.65 million, or -$1.89 per share. In a glance, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s earnings for the first quarter under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) have improved with a net loss of -$30.47 million, compared to last year’s -$40.65 million; similarly, earnings per share have improved from -$1.89 to -$1.31.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com