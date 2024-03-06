Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has reported a reduction in their fourth quarter losses from the previous year. The company’s net losses amounted to $25 million, which translates to $1.10 per share, a noteworthy improvement from last year’s fourth quarter when it reported net losses of $54.5 million, or $2.61 per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter also plunged 16.7%, dwindling to $0.10 million from last year’s $0.12 million. To recap Inovio’s fourth quarter performance (GAAP basis):- The net loss amounted to $25 Million, a significant improvement from the $54.5 Million loss in the previous year.- Loss per share (EPS) was $1.10, a marked recovery from the $2.61 loss per share in the prior year.- Revenue for the quarter was $0.10 Million, down from $0.12 Million in the last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com