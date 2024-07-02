**Inozyme Pharma Receives Fast Track Designation for INZ-701 in Treating ABCC6 Deficiency**In a significant development, Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (INZY) has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to INZ-701 for the treatment of ABCC6 Deficiency.Douglas A. Treco, CEO and Chairman of Inozyme Pharma, emphasized the importance of this designation, noting it underscores the potential of INZ-701 as a vital therapy for patients suffering from ABCC6 Deficiency. This condition, particularly in pediatric patients, is associated with a heightened risk of stroke and severe neurological and cardiovascular complications.The company aims to discuss its development strategies with regulatory authorities and complete its plans for a pivotal study involving pediatric patients with ABCC6 Deficiency by the close of 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com