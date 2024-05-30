Insmed Inc. (INSM) announced on Thursday that it is offering 12.62 million shares at a price of $51.50 per share, aiming to raise approximately $650 million.The biopharmaceutical company plans to allocate the proceeds from this offering toward the research, development, and commercialization of its key products: brensocatib, Arikayce, and treprostinil palmitil inhalation powder.Furthermore, Insmed has granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.89 million shares.Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Leerink Partners, and J.P. Morgan are acting as the joint book-runners for this offering.As of now, Insmed’s stock has surged by 5.21 percent, reaching $56.21 on the Nasdaq.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com