Meta Platforms Inc. has significantly enhanced Instagram's messaging capabilities by introducing six new features. These updates will allow users to edit sent messages, pin important conversations at the top of their inbox, toggle read receipts, favourite specific stickers within chats, reply to messages with multimedia content, and customize the aesthetic of their chats with new themes.Within 15 minutes of sending a message on Instagram, users can now rectify typographical errors or modify the context of the message for clarity or improved articulation. Messages can be edited by pressing and holding on the intended message, followed by selecting the "Edit" option.Furthermore, users can choose up to three one-to-one or group chats to pin at the top of their inbox, aiding in focusing on key conversations. Chats can be pinned by either pressing and holding the respective chat or swiping left on the chat and picking the "Pin" option.Another added feature enables the switching off of read receipts for any or all chats. This can be done by navigating to Settings > Messages > story replies > Show read receipts and turning off the feature.Chats can also be made more interactive with these updates. Users can tag stickers as favourites, which will then appear at the top of the sticker section for easy retrieval, plus reply to messages with photos, videos, voice messages, gifs, and other stickers. Press and hold a message, and the 'Reply' option will offer a variety of multimedia response choices.To add a personal touch to chats, Instagram has added multiple new chat themes, such as Love, Lollipop, and Avatar: The Last Airbender. All these features are now available for both Android and iOS users, promising a more dynamic and personalized messaging experience.