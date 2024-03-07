Ahead of Thursday’s opening bell, major U.S. index futures are suggesting a positive start as stocks seem set to build on yesterday’s recovery. Market sentiment continues to be bolstered by optimism surrounding the trajectory of interest rates. This comes after the significant market retreat experienced at the week’s commencement.During his Wednesday address to Congress, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted at the likelihood of interest rate cuts later this year. Despite reiterating the need for “greater confidence” that inflation is decelerating, market participants remain hopeful of the Fed commencing rate reductions by June.There was little market reaction to the most recent U.S. economic release, exhibiting the flat rate of new, first-time unemployment claims for the week ending 2nd March, as indicated by the Labor Department.Following the week’s initial retreat, Wednesday saw a general surge in the stock market. All principal averages experienced some upward movement, although they remain significantly below their prior record peaks.While ending the day below their day highs, major averages closed on a positive note. The Nasdaq ascended 91.95 points or 0.6 percent to 16,031.54, the S&P 500 advanced 26.1 points or 0.5 percent to 5,104.76 and the Dow improved 75.86 points or 0.2 percent to 38,661.05.Much of Wall Street’s comeback can be attributed to a favorable response to Powell’s testimony before the House Financial Services Committee. He termed the economic outlook as “uncertain,” noting the progress towards the Fed’s 2 percent inflation target is “not assured.”Addressing monetary policy, Powell cautioned that reducing policy restraint prematurely, or too drastically, could undermine inflation progress and necessitate even stricter measures to recover 2 percent inflation.Furthermore, Powell emphasized that future interest rate decisions would be guided by not only the assessment of incoming data and the evolving outlook, but also the balance of risks.On the other hand, ADP’s report revealed that February saw a slightly smaller increase in private-sector U.S. employment than expected. The payroll processor noted a rise of 140,000 jobs in February, following January’s revised climb of 111,000. This was slightly below economists’ expectations for job growth of 150,000, compared with the originally reported 107,000 job additions for the previous month.Semiconductor stocks put in a solid performance, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index registering a 2.4 percent rise to a record closing high. Significant strength was also exhibited by computer hardware stocks, indicated by a 1.8 percent rise by the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index, which also reached a record closing high.A modest increase in the price of the precious metal saw gold stocks making considerable gains, marked by a 1.8 percent rise for the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index. Airline and networking stocks, too, edged higher, while after Tuesday’s impressive performance, banking stocks shed some market value.With regards to the commodities market, crude oil futures are declining $0.40 to $78.73 a barrel, following yesterday’s $0.98 surge to $79.13 a barrel. Gold futures, in contrast, are up $10.30 to $2,168.50 an ounce, after a prior hike of $15.60 to $2,141.90 an ounce.In currency trading, the U.S. dollar is down, trading at 147.62 yen, in contrast to Wednesday’s close at 149.38 yen. Against the euro, the dollar is at $1.0879, compared to the previous session’s $1.0899.In Asian markets, performance was mixed on Thursday. Japanese stocks fell sharply as the yen reached a one-month high against the dollar, due to increased speculation that the Bank of Japan might cease negative interest rates this month.Chinese and Hong Kong markets also closed lower as geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China overshadowed positive first two months’ trade data. Amidst a weakened dollar index triggered by Powell’s suggestion of a potential rate cut, gold rose to a record high.Trading in oil remained steady, consolidating the previous session’s gains after an EIA report showcased substantial decreases in gasoline and distillate fuel inventories this week.China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.4 percent to 3,027.40 on reports that the U.S. and its allies might be considering tightening restrictions on China’s access to semiconductor technology.The markets experienced minor losses after newly released customs data revealed an unexpected increase in Chinese exports and imports during the first two months of 2024. This period witnessed a 7.1 percent annual increase in exports and a 3.5 percent increase in imports, creating a trade surplus of $125.16 billion.China’s central bank chief assured the public about the potential for bank reserve requirement ratio cuts, while China’s securities regulator revealed plans to address market failures in extreme cases. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.3 percent to 16,229.78, influenced by investor reactions to Chinese corporate earnings.E-commerce business JD.com saw a 6 percent surge following their successful beat of quarterly revenue estimates and the launch of a $3 billion share buyback scheme. Further losses were observed in the Japanese markets as, backed by the latest wage statistics, the Bank of Japan is expected to hike interest rates for the first time since 2007.Following this, the Nikkei 225 Index reduced by 1.2 percent, closing at 39,598.71 and the broader Topix Index lowered by 0.4 percent, settling at 2,718.54. Notable contributors to these losses included chip-testing equipment maker Advantest and Tokyo Electron, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group saw a rise of 1.7 percent.The Kospi In Seoul saw modest gains, nudging up 0.2 percent to 2,647.62. This can in part be attributed to a recent agreement between Samsung Biologics and Belgium-based biopharma firm UCB, worth $352.7 million.Australian stocks experienced advances, primarily driven by the finance sector, as last Wednesday’s weak GDP data spurred rate cut speculation. Gold miners also saw a surge, buoyed by record high bullion prices, while Woodside Energy dipped by 2.7 percent after going ex-dividend.Over to Europe, where stocks trended mostly higher on Thursday after the European Central Bank decided to maintain a record high for interest rates. The bank also reduced its annual growth and inflation forecasts.Europen economics news revealed a decline in German factory orders for January, with a monthly decrease of 11.3 percent. This contrasted with the previous month’s growth of 12.0 percent. German statistics office Destatis attributed these figures to a surge in large orders during December 2023.The housing market in Britain saw a slowdown, marked by a reduction in house-price growth from 2.3 percent in January to 1.7 percent year-on-year in February. Despite this, the CAC 40 Index in France rose 0.5 percent, with Germany’s DAX Index and the FTSE 100 Index in the U.K. also seeing an increase.U.S. economic reports showed First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits remained unchanged from their upwardly revised level for the week ending March 2nd, at 217,000. This fell in line with economists’ expectations. The Commerce Department also released a report indicating a widening in the U.S. trade deficit for January.The article reveals that the trade deficit rose to $67.4 billion in January, up from December’s revised figure of $64.2 billion. This increase was greater than economists’ predictions, who estimated the deficit would widen to $63.5 billion from the original $62.2 billion reported for the prior month.The escalation in the trade deficit was due to a 1.1 percent increase in the value of imports to $324.6 billion, while the value of exports saw a minor hike of 0.1 percent to $257.2 billion.In separate news, the Labor Department reported an unamended increase in US labor productivity in Q4 of 2023. The rise in labor productivity remained steady at 3.2 percent, unchanged from the prior estimate. This was in contrast to economists’ expectations, who had predicted this increase would be revised downwards to 3.1 percent.Additionally, the report stated that unit labor costs experienced a 0.4 percent rise in the fourth quarter, compared to the earlier reported advancement of 0.5 percent. Economists had forecasted a revised increase of 0.6 percent in labor costs.On another note, Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve Chair, is set to give his biannual monetary policy testimony before the Senate Banking Committee at 10 am ET.At 11 am ET, the Treasury Department intends to disclose the details of the current month’s auction of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.Furthermore, Loretta Mester, the Cleveland Federal Reserve President, is expected to give a virtual speech on the economic outlook at 11:30 am ET. This is part of the European Economics and Financial Centre’s Distinguished Speaker Series.Lastly, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to issue its report on consumer credit for January at 3 pm ET. The expectation is that consumer credit will see an increase of $9.25 billion.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com