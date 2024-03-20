In the first quarter of 2024, the United States saw a notable decrease in its interest rate projection, dropping from 5.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 4.6%. This significant shift in interest rates was reported on 20th March 2024, marking the most recent data update. The Federal Reserve’s decision to lower interest rates can impact borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, potentially stimulating economic growth. Analysts will be closely monitoring how this adjustment may influence investment decisions and overall economic activity moving forward in the US market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com