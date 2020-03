Hello traders, On the weekly chart of USD/CHF, we can see that price was for the last five years making a sideways, and overlapping price activity; an Elliott wave running triangle in B. This triangle can now be completed based on latest sharp recovery from the 0.9176 level, where a low was put into place. […] The post Interesting pattern on USD/CHF points higher – Elliott wave analysis appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story