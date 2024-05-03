Interface Inc. posted impressive earnings for the first quarter. A significant improvement from a loss of $0.714 million in the same period last year, the firm enjoyed earnings amounting to $14.179 million in Q1. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) rose from -$0.01 in the same period last year to $0.24 in Q1.After adjusting for certain elements, Interface Inc.’s reported earnings stand at $14.2 million, which translates to $0.24 per share for the period under review. It’s noteworthy that analysts had projected earnings of $0.12 per share only. However, there was a slight dip in revenue from Q1 performance, dropping from $295.792 million in the same period last year to $289.743 million in the recent quarter.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com