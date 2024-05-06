The article provides an overview of the first-quarter earnings for International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF).The company reported earnings of $60 million, a significant improvement from a loss of $9 million during the same period in the previous year. On a per-share basis, the company’s earnings amounted to $0.23, again showing a positive turnaround from the per-share loss of $0.04 in the comparable quarter of the previous year. These figures take into account various items. Without those items, the adjusted earnings for International Flavors And Fragrances Inc were $162 million, equating to $0.63 per share.However, the reported earnings fell short of analysts’ projections of $0.86 per share.As for revenue, the company reported $2.90 billion for the first quarter, slightly down from the $3.03 billion in the corresponding period last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com