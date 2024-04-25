International Paper (IP) recently announced its earnings for the first quarter, which saw a decrease compared to the same period in the previous year, and also fell short of market predictions.In terms of the company’s net revenue, it totalled $56 million, equating to $0.16 per share. This is a contrast to the $172 million, or $0.49 per share, seen in the first quarter of last year.If we discount certain factors, International Paper reported adjusted earnings of $61 million, or $0.17 per share, for this period.On average, analysts were expecting the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share, according to statistics gathered by Thomson Reuters. It is standard practice for analysts’ predictions to disregard certain extraordinary items.Meanwhile, the company’s revenue for the quarter faced a 8.0% dip, falling to $4.62 billion from $5.02 billion the previous year.Here’s a glance at International Paper’s earnings, according to the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP):- Earnings for Q1: $56 Million, a decrease from last year’s $172 Million.- Earnings Per Share for Q1: $0.16, a decrease from $0.49 in the previous year.- Revenue for Q1: $4.62 Billion, a downturn from $5.02 Billion in the previous year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com