International Paper announced on Tuesday that Andrew Silvernail has been chosen to be the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), following an in-depth selection process. His tenure will commence on May 1, 2024, taking over from Mark Sutton, who previously revealed the final stage of the CEO transition plan. Sutton will maintain his position as chairman of the board of International Paper to enable a smooth handover.Most recently, Silvernail worked as an executive advisor at KKR & Co., Inc., a globally-renowned investment firm. His experience extends to roles such as Chairman and CEO at Madison Industries, which ranks among the world's biggest privately-owned companies.Silvernail's professional history also includes a stint as the chairman and CEO of IDEX Corp from 2011 to 2020, and he held executive roles at Rexnord Industries, Newell Rubbermaid, and Danaher Corp. Presently, he is a board member at Stryker Corp.