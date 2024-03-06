Here are the latest quarterly earnings highlights for Intrepid Potash (IPI):Intrepid Potash had a downturn in earnings of -$37.29 million in the fourth quarter, in contrast to $3.98 million recorded in the fourth quarter of the previous year. The Earnings Per Share was at -$2.91, a drop from $0.30 in the corresponding period last year. After adjusting for certain items, Intrepid Potash reported its adjusted earnings at -$5.23 million, equivalent to -$0.41 per share.In terms of revenue, the fourth quarter saw a drawdown to $56.66 million, compared to $66.68 million in the same period of the prior year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com