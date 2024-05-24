Intuit Inc. (INTU) announced a significant increase in its third-quarter profit, surpassing both the previous year’s figures and Wall Street’s expectations.The company’s net income for the quarter reached $2.39 billion, translating to $8.42 per share, compared to $2.09 billion, or $7.38 per share, in the same quarter last year.When excluding specific items, Intuit reported adjusted earnings of $2.8 billion, or $9.88 per share for the period.Analysts had forecasted earnings of $9.37 per share on average, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters, usually excluding special items.Revenue for the quarter rose by 11.8% to $6.73 billion, up from $6.02 billion in the previous year.Summary of Intuit Inc.’s earnings for Q3 (GAAP):- Earnings: $2.39 billion vs. $2.09 billion last year- Earnings per Share (EPS): $8.42 vs. $7.38 last year- Revenue: $6.73 billion vs. $6.02 billion last year**Guidance:**- Next quarter revenue forecast: $3.06-$3.09 billion- Full-year EPS forecast: $10.78-$10.83- Full-year revenue forecast: $16.16-$16.20 billionThe material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com