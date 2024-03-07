In the latest economic update from Australia, it has been reported that the Invest Housing Finance indicator has taken a downturn, dropping by a significant 2.6% on a month-over-month basis. This decline comes after the previous indicator showed a decrease of 1.3%. The data was last updated on 07 March 2024, with no specific dates provided for when the events occurred.The Invest Housing Finance indicator is crucial for monitoring the health of the housing market in Australia and serves as a key metric for investors and policymakers alike. This latest decrease may indicate challenges or shifts in the housing sector, which could have broader implications for the country’s economy. Market analysts and experts are likely to closely monitor future developments in this area to assess the impact on the overall economic landscape of Australia.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com