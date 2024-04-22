The latest data from the United States reveals that the 3-Month Bill Auction has reached 5.255%, a slight increase from the previous rate of 5.25%. Investors around the world are closely monitoring this development as it can indicate the current state of the economy and provide insights into the future direction of interest rates. The most recent update on this key economic indicator was made on 22 April 2024, prompting market watchers to assess the implications of this uptick in the auction rate. As global financial markets continue to react to changing economic conditions, the outcome of the US 3-Month Bill Auction remains a significant point of interest for investors and analysts alike.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com