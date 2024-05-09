In a recent 30-Year Bond Auction held in the United States, investors displayed robust demand as the yield on the long-term bonds dipped. The auction took place on May 9, 2024, with the previous indicator coming in at 4.671% and the current indicator reaching 4.635%. This decrease in yield indicates that investors are willing to accept lower returns on these bonds, potentially reflecting concerns about economic growth or interest rate expectations. The strong demand for these longer-term securities can be seen as a signal of investor confidence in the U.S. economy’s outlook, despite slight fluctuations in yields.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com