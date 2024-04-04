In the latest update on April 4, 2024, the United States conducted a 4-Week Bill Auction, which saw a decrease in the stop-out rate from the previous auction. The previous indicator had reached 5.285%, while the current auction showed a lower rate of 5.265%. This suggests that investors have shown a strong interest in the short-term government securities despite the slightly lower return compared to the previous auction. The 4-Week Bill Auction is closely monitored by market participants as it reflects investor confidence in the country’s economic outlook and plays a crucial role in shaping short-term interest rates. With the successful auction and lower stop-out rate, it indicates positive market sentiment towards US Treasury securities.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com