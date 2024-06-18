Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) has forged a license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., granting Otsuka exclusive rights to donidalorsen—a preventative RNA-targeted treatment for hereditary angioedema—across the Asia-Pacific region. Under this agreement, Ionis will receive an initial payment of $20 million, along with milestone payments contingent upon achieving specific regulatory and sales benchmarks. Additionally, Ionis stands to gain tiered royalties from future sales.While Ionis will retain primary responsibility for the global development of donidalorsen, Otsuka will take charge of region-specific development, regulatory submissions, and commercialization efforts in both the Asia-Pacific region and Europe.Ionis intends to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA within the current year and plans to independently launch donidalorsen in the U.S., pending approval.For further updates on health news, please visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com