IOT bulls have momentum in their way as a back up. Short term, medium term charts point some more gains. IOT bulls have a sweet problem to tackle – to hold on to the trendline support and keep riding the wave towars $2.00, psychologically important mark and continue the bullish momentum. IOT/USD is up nearly a […] The post IOTA price analysis: Slow and steady wins the race appeared first on Forex Crunch.
