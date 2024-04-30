IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) recently announced a decrease in profits for the first quarter compared to the same period last year, though the profits still surpassed market predictions. The company’s net profits amounted to $24.1 million, or $0.52 per share, a significant reduction from the $60.1 million, or $1.26 per share, reported for the first quarter of the previous year.The average estimates from analysts predicted that the company would reach earnings of $0.49 per share, as gathered by Thomson Reuters. These estimates generally exclude any exceptional items.As for the company’s quarterly revenue, there was a 27.4% decline, falling from $347.2 million last year to $252.0 million.Here is an at-a-glance overview of IPG Photonics Corporation’s earnings according to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP):- Earnings for Q1: $24.1 million, down from $60.1 million last year.- Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1: $0.52, down from $1.26 last year.- Revenue for Q1: $252.0 million, down from $347.2 million last year.Looking ahead, the company has provided the following guidance for the next quarter:- Expected EPS: $0.30 to $0.60.- Anticipated revenue: $240 million to $270 million.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com