Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are set to offer significantly faster charging speeds. According to ITHome, the iPhone 16 Pro will support 20W charging via MagSafe and 40W wired fast charging, enabling the battery to receive a substantial amount of power swiftly. This improvement aims to address the increased charging time resulting from the larger battery capacity.Earlier reports from MacRumors indicated that the iPhone 16 lineup would utilize stacked battery technology, also providing 40W wired charging and 20W MagSafe charging. Moreover, there are speculations that most models in the iPhone 16 lineup, except the iPhone 16 Plus, will feature larger batteries than their predecessors.Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also suggested that the iPhone 16 batteries will have a higher energy density, according to 9To5Mac.Currently, the iPhone 15 models support wired fast charging speeds of 27W with a compatible power adapter, which can charge up to 50 percent of the battery in roughly 30 minutes. Wireless charging speeds, on the other hand, reach up to 15W.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com