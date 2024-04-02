The French biopharmaceutical company, Ipsen SA, and Sutro Biopharma have announced an exclusive global licensing agreement for their new drug, STRO-003. This is an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that is in the final stages of preparation before clinical trials start.STRO-003 focuses on the ROR1 tumor antigen, which is known to be excessively produced in numerous cancer types, such as solid tumors and blood cancers. Ipsen will hold exclusive worldwide rights to develop and sell STRO-003 – their first ADC candidate enhancing their bio-pharmaceutical portfolio.Ipsen will also be in charge of getting ready for the Phase I trials, placing the Investigational New Drug application, and all subsequent clinical-development and global commercialization activities.Sutro Biopharma stands to potentially receive up to $900 million from the transaction, in the form of milestone payments tied to development, regulation, and commercial efforts. This includes a near-term payoff of around $90 million, which consists of a stake in the company, and tiered royalties on global sales, depending on successful product development and commercialization.STRO-003 has shown significant self-sufficient effectivity and the potential for an outstanding safety record in pre-clinical trials, for both solid tumors and blood cancers.Mary Jane Hinrichs, SVP and Head of Early Development at Ipsen, stated that STRO-003 is a new generation ROR1 ADC which leverages Sutro’s site-specific technology to create an extremely stable conjugate. This is used with exatecan payloads that have shown a lot of promise with solid tumors. This is the focus as they prepare to start Phase I, leveraging Ipsen’s expertise in cancer treatment development and underscoring their commitment to providing new treatment options to patients with limited alternatives.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com