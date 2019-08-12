Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Ireland Construction Sector Growth Weakest In Nearly 6 Years

Ireland Construction Sector Growth Weakest In Nearly 6 Years

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The Ireland construction sector grew at the slowest pace in 71 months in July, survey results from IHS Markit showed Monday.

The Ulster Bank construction Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 51.4 in July from 53.1 in June. The pace of expansion was the slowest in the current 71-month sequence of growth.

“The July PMI results provide early, if still somewhat tentative, evidence of a further moderation in the sector’s performance early in the second half,” Simon Barry, chief economist Republic of Ireland at Ulster Bank, said.

The housing activity index declined to 55.9 from 58.4 a month ago. Meanwhile, the commercial activity indicator came in at 54.7, up from 52.8 in the previous month.

At the same time, civil engineering contracted at a faster pace in July. The corresponding index fell to 40.5 from 42.3 in June.

New orders grew at the slowest rate since February 2015. In line with the slower growth in new business, the increase in employment moderated to the weakest since March 2015.

On the price front, data showed that the rate of input price inflation quickened in July and was the fastest since April.

Sentiment among Irish construction firms remained positive during July. Nonetheless, the overall degree of confidence edged down to a 74- month low, amid ongoing concerns over Brexit.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.