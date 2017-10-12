Ireland CPI Rises For Second Month

Ireland’s consumer prices increased for the second straight month in September, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Thursday.
The consumer price index rose 0.2 percent year-over-year in September, following a 0.4 percent rise in August.
The sub index for services rose by 2.2 percent in the year to September, while goods decreased by 2.3 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.6 percent from August, when it increased by 0.4 percent.
The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, also increased 0.2 percent yearly in September after a 0.4 percent rise in the prior month. Month-on-month, the HICP fell 0.6 percent following 0.4 percent fall.
