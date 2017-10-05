Ireland Industrial Production Climbs For Second Month

Ireland’s industrial production increased for the second straight month in August, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Thursday.

Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent month-over-month in August, following a 1.4 percent gain in July.

On an annual basis, industrial production advanced 2.4 percent in August, reversing a 10.2 percent sharp decline in the prior month. It was the first rise in three months.

Data also revealed that industrial turnover fell 4.3 percent annually and by 3.9 percent monthly in August.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com