Ireland Industrial Production Falls Most In 6 Months

Ireland’s industrial production declined to the weakest rate in six months in June, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Tuesday.

Industrial production declined a seasonally adjusted 9.0 percent month-on-month in June, after a 3.1 percent rise in May.

The latest decline in production was the weakest since December last year, when it was 14.0 percent.

On an annual basis, industrial production fell 2.1 percent in June, after a 7.2 percent increase in the previous month.

Data also showed that the industrial turnover fell 1.9 percent monthly and declined 4.5 percent from a year ago.

