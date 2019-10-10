Ireland Inflation At 3-Month High

Ireland’s consumer price inflation rose to a three-month high in September, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Thursday.

Consumer prices advanced 0.9 percent annually, faster than the 0.7 percent rise in August. This was the highest annual growth in three months.

The increase was largely driven by higher costs of housing, water and other utilities and restaurant and hotel prices.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.2 percent, in contrast to August’s 0.5 percent increase.

EU harmonized inflation held steady at 0.6 percent in September. Month-on-month, the HICP fell 0.3 percent after gaining 0.4 percent a month ago.

