Ireland Inflation Highest In 8 Months

Ireland’s consumer price inflation rose to the highest level in eight months in December, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.
The consumer price index rose 1.3 percent year-on-year in December, following a 1.1 percent increase in November.
The latest inflation was the highest since April, when it was 1.7 percent.
On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in December, reversing a 0.1 percent fall in the preceding month.
The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.1 percent annually in December, following a 0.8 percent increase in the previous month.
On a monthly basis, the HICP edged up 0.2 percent in December, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in the prior month.
