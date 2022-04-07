Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Ireland Inflation Highest Since November 2000

Ireland Inflation Highest Since November 2000

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Ireland’s consumer price inflation rose to the highest since November 2000 as transport and utility costs surged amid soaring energy prices, the Central Statistics Office said on Thursday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 6.7 percent in March from 5.6 percent in February. This was the strongest since November 2000, when inflation was 7.0 percent.

Among the divisions, transport prices grew the most, by 18.7 percent and prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels rose 17.4 percent.

Price for alcoholic beverages and tobacco, and prices for restaurants and hotels grew by 7.0 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.

The cost of diesel jumped 46 percent, that of petrol surged 35.2 percent and airfares shot up 69.2 percent.

Electricity prices increased 22.4 percent, gas prices climbed 27.9 percent, liquid fuels for home heating was expensive by 126.6 percent. Prices of solid fuels rose 20.5 percent.

Miscellaneous goods & services, clothing & footwear and education were the only divisions to show a decrease annually in March.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 1.9 percent in March, following a 0.9 percent increase in the prior month.

The latest monthly increase was the largest since the monthly CPI series started in 1997, the CSO said.

EU harmonized inflation rose to 6.9 percent in March from 5.7 percent in February.

On a monthly, the harmonized index of consumer prices gained 2.1 percent in March, following 0.9 percent rise in the previous month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.