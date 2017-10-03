Ireland Jobless Rate Remains Stable In September

Ireland’s unemployment rate held steady in September after falling slightly in the previous month, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 6.1 percent in September, the same rate as in August.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 7.5 percent.

The number of unemployed people fell to 133,200 in September from 133,400 in the preceding month. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 164,800.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group dropped to 14.8 percent in September from 15.3 percent a month earlier.

