According to preliminary figures from Ireland's Central Statistics Office, the country's unemployment rate saw a minor increase in March. This came after a decline in the rate during the month prior. Specifically, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate climbed from 4.2 percent in February to 4.3 percent in March. A year earlier, in the same month, the rate stood at 4.1 percent.Moreover, there was an increase in the seasonally adjusted number of unemployed individuals in March, with the figure rising to 122,100 from February's 120,200. To put this into perspective, the same statistic was at 112,700 a year ago.Notably, youth unemployment, defined for those within the age bracket of 15 to 24, remained consistent at 10.5 percent in March.