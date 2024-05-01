Preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office of Ireland revealed on Wednesday that the nation’s unemployment rate increased for the first time in three months in April. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to a three-month height, reaching 4.4% in April from 4.1% in the preceding month. The rate in April last year was also recorded at 4.1%.Moreover, the seasonally adjusted figures for unemployment increased to 124,200 this April, up from 115,400 in March. In April the previous year, the number stood at 114,300.Additionally, there was a considerable rise in Ireland’s youth unemployment rate. For the age group of 15-24, the unemployment rate in April escalated to 10.6% up from 9.2% a month prior.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com