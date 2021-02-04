Ireland Manufacturing Output Falls In December

Ireland’s manufacturing output dropped in December, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

Manufacturing output declined 25.8 percent month-on-month in December, after a 55.4 percent decrease in November.

On an annual basis, manufacturing output increased 30.3 percent in December, after a 43.5 percent growth in the previous month.

Industrial production declined 24.8 percent monthly in December, after a 50.7 percent rise in the previous month.

Industrial production gained 28.8 percent year-on-year in December, after a 41.6 percent increase in the previous month.

Data also showed that the industrial turnover decreased 14.2 percent monthly in December and rose 21.7 percent from a year ago.

In 2020, industrial production rose 4.3 percent compared to previous year.

In the fourth quarter, industrial production grew 10.7 percent quarterly.

