According to preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office, Ireland’s manufacturing output experienced a severe decline in January following a recovery in December. Manufacturing output experienced a seasonally adjusted drop of 34.6 percent year-on-year in January, reversing a 36.4 percent decrease in December.In comparison to December, the manufacturing sector’s output plummeted by 46.5 percent in January, following a growth of 67.8 percent in the previous month. Industrial production also witnessed a significant drop of 31.9 percent in January year-on-year, contrary to the strong recovery of 32.2 percent seen in the previous month.When compared with December, industrial output declined by 28.9 percent in January, following a growth of 19.1 percent in the previous month. However, during the November-January period, the manufacturing industry saw an expansion of 29.0 percent when compared with the preceding three-month period.The Modern sector, which comprises the chemical, pharmaceutical, and computer and electronics industries, reported an annual decline of 14.4 percent in industrial production for the same time last year. However, the traditional sector witnessed an increase of 11.9 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com