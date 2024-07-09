Ireland’s manufacturing output experienced robust growth in May following a decline in the previous month, according to preliminary data released by the Central Statistics Office on Tuesday.Manufacturing output surged by a seasonally adjusted 8.2% year-on-year in May, recovering from a significant 14.6% drop in April.On a month-to-month basis, the manufacturing sector’s output increased by 5.8%, rebounding from a 5.8% decrease observed in the prior month.Industrial production also saw a recovery, with a 6.3% rise in May compared to the same month last year, after experiencing a 14.7% decline in April.Month-over-month, industrial output increased by 6.8% in May, contrasting with a 3.4% decrease in April.During the March-May period, production in the manufacturing industries advanced by 6.8% compared to the preceding three-month period.The modern sector—which encompasses the chemical, pharmaceutical, and computer and electronics industries—recorded an annual growth of 5.9% in industrial production, while the traditional sector posted an increase of 11.3% over the same period last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com