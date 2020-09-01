Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Ireland Manufacturing Sector Expansion Slows In August

Ireland Manufacturing Sector Expansion Slows In August

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Ireland’s manufacturing sector expanded at a slower pace in August, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted AIB factory Purchasing Managers’ Index, or PMI, fell to 52.3 in August from a 23-month peak of 57.3 in July.

This was the second highest reading in sixteen months. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

New orders rose for the third straight month in August, with the rate of expansion being the second-strongest since March 2019.

Export orders also increased for the third month in a row in August, albeit at a softer pace. Manufacturing output grew for the third consecutive month, with the rate of expansion strongest in the survey history.

Production increased sharply than new works, resulting in the backlogs of work during the month.

Manufacturers remained confident over the next 12 months in August, with sentiment maintained for the fourth straight month. The further output index eased to the lowest in three months.

Employment level declined in August, with the rate of job shedding slower than registered in March and June.

Purchasing activity decreased in August and stocks of purchase fell at the second-fastest rate in nearly nine years.

Suppliers’ delivery time lengthened in August, though demand for inputs declined.

Input prices increased in August, while price charged by manufacturers declined as old stocks were sold.

“The loss of momentum in August is not surprising given the pick-up in new coronavirus cases over the past month, both in Ireland and elsewhere, and the continuing very uncertain economic outlook,” Oliver Mangan, AIB Chief Economist, said.

“Overall, the August PMI data show that the recovery in manufacturing activity is continuing, but firms remain very cautious amid heightened uncertainty about future demand and general business conditions,” Mangan said.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.