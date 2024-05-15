Ireland’s residential property price index witnessed its most significant increase in over a year this March, as indicated by data from the Central Statistics Office on Wednesday.In March, residential property prices surged 7.3% year-on-year, accelerating from the 6.2% growth recorded in February. Property prices have been on the rise since March 2020.Moreover, the current rate of growth marks the highest since December 2022, when prices had climbed by 7.7%.Focusing on the capital region, Dublin, residential property prices increased by 7.2% annually in March. Specifically, house prices saw a rise of 7.7%, while apartment prices grew by 5.3%.Excluding Dublin, residential property prices across Ireland experienced a 7.4% increase in March compared to the previous year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com