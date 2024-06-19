Ireland’s residential property price index surged at its quickest rate in nearly eighteen months this April, as revealed by the Central Statistics Office on Wednesday.In April, residential property prices saw a year-on-year increase of 7.9%, surpassing the 7.4% rise recorded in March. This continued the upward trend in prices that began in February 2020.Additionally, this latest growth rate is the fastest since November 2022, when prices had risen by 8.5%.In Dublin, the capital region, residential property prices experienced an 8.3% annual increase in April. Specifically, house prices saw an 8.8% rise, while apartment prices increased by 6.2%.Outside of Dublin, Ireland’s residential property prices were 7.6% higher in April compared to the same month the previous year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com